Seiren Games Network (SERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $17,011.05 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

