Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 31,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 38,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

