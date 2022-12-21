Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$17.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.71.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of SCL stock traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.28. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.44 and a 1-year high of C$14.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Shawcor

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

