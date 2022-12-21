ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,100 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.97. 439,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,084. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

