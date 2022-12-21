Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $438,508,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $145.70.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

