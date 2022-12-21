Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Drops By 9.1%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 564,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

