Siacoin Market Cap Achieves $128.23 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $128.23 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00389253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00883007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00598762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00266007 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,819,432,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

