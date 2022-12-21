Siacoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $128.68 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,852.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00387989 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022237 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00874587 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00097843 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00597307 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00265274 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,821,352,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
