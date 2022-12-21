SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.0492 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $56.38 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,164,650.6250527 with 1,146,021,523.1070104 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04604685 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,960,127.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

