SK Growth Opportunities Co.’s (NASDAQ:SKGRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 21st

SK Growth Opportunities’ (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 21st. SK Growth Opportunities had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of SK Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12. SK Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.12.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,335,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,152,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.