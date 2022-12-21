Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up to $40.39

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.39, but opened at $41.84. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 18,995 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after buying an additional 621,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 57,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

