Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) CFO Richard Walker Purchases 75,000 Shares

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) CFO Richard Walker purchased 75,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,351 shares in the company, valued at $122,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Skillsoft Stock Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 482,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,828. Skillsoft Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $210.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at $10,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skillsoft Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKIL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

