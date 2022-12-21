Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEYMF shares. Societe Generale raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Shares of SEYMF opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.