Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74. 158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,343.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

