SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 34,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

