SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54.

