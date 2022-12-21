SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.11. 175,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

