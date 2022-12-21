SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 57,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,106. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

