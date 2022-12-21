SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. 117,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.