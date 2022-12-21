SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Increased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

