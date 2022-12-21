Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,680,000 after buying an additional 195,702 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,426 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

