Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.93

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.93 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 102.75 ($1.25). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 102.75 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.84.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

