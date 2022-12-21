Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $585.63

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.63 ($7.11) and traded as high as GBX 620.26 ($7.53). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 617.20 ($7.50), with a volume of 3,752,704 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.11) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.23) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.93) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.72) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 815 ($9.90).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £18.11 billion and a PE ratio of 970.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 573.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 585.55.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.