Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBLK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SBLK opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.48 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 47.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.