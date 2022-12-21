Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 144,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

