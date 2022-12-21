Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

