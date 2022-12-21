Status One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.02 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Status has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $81.71 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015127 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00226422 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,091,388 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,091,388.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02057189 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,499,132.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

