Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 25,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 801,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of $731.97 million, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.72%.

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,016 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1,752.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,525,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,112 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

