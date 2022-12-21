Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Select Dividend ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,281 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 412% compared to the typical volume of 641 call options.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $120.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,642. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.