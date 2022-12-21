StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.93. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

