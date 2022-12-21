StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.74%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $300,007.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 71.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

