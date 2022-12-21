StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.65.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

