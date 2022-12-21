StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
UAMY stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
About United States Antimony
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.