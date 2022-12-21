StockNews.com Lowers Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.49 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 57.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.