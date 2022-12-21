StockNews.com Upgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to “Hold”

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. 521,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $184.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,729 shares of company stock valued at $431,214. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.