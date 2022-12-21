Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 300 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of COF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

