Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $3.39 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after acquiring an additional 510,795 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $2,208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $92.96. 1,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

