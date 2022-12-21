Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $939,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,472,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $17.35 on Wednesday, hitting $708.91. 2,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,952. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $929.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $678.23 and a 200 day moving average of $653.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

