StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 112 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.46. 7,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.97 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.98.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.