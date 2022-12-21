StrongBox Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,847,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 940,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,895,000 after buying an additional 92,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,108. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

