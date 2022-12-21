StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $672,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,953.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 307,537 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.16. 28,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

