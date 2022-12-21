StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.43. 641,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,791,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

