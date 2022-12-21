StrongBox Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.52. 9,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,988. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

