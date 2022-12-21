StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 1,741 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.00. 7,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

