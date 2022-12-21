StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.76. 53,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,853. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

