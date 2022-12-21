Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $7.92. Subaru shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 45,370 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUJHY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Subaru Trading Down 2.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
