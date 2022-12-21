Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHYGet Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $7.92. Subaru shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 45,370 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUJHY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Subaru Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 136.0% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Subaru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Featured Articles

