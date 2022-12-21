Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $7.92. Subaru shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 45,370 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUJHY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Subaru Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Subaru Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 136.0% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Subaru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

