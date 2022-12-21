Substratum Price Reaches $0.0006 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $240,402.13 and approximately $6.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00062943 USD and is down -13.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

