Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.89

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 222014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading

