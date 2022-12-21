Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.
Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.
