Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.0% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.72. 110,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,813. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,239 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

